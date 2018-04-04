Pakistan respects sovereignty & territorial integrity of Afghanistan: Janjua

National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua has said that Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

He was addressing Islamabad International Counter Terrorism Forum in Islamabad today. The National Security adviser said both Pakistan and Afghanistan have rendered great sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said Pakistan is committed to Afghan peace and stability.

Recalling the history, he said Pakistan has served as a savior for Afghanistan.

The National Security Adviser said Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices both human and material in the war on terror but these have not been acknowledged.