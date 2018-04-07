Pakistan intends to acquire military technology from Russia: Dastgir

MOSCOW: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir says Pakistan intends to acquire wide range of Russian military technology, including air defence system and SU-35 fighter jets.

Speaking with Russia’s Sputnik news agency in Moscow, he said negotiations to buy air defence system are underway right now.

To a question, he said negotiations on SU-35 are in early stages and Pakistan and Russia may reach an agreement on this count in next few years.

Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan is also interested in acquiring T-90 tanks as a long term commitment, and not a one-time purchase.

The Minister said Pakistan is looking forward to expand cooperation with Russia in military training and intelligence sharing as well.