Pakistan has come out of difficult times, good days about to come: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday Pakistan had come out of difficult times and its good days were about to come.

Speaking at an investiture ceremony here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the COAS warned the (elements), who wanted to hurt the integrity of Pakistan.

“It has only been a short period that peace has returned to FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas), and some people have started a movement there. There are some people, inside and outside (the country), who are after Pakistan’s integrity. We want to tell them that no matter what you do,

you can bring no harm to Pakistan as long as the nation is standing behind its armed forces,” he said.

The COAS paid rich tributes to the families of martyrs and war heroes of the country. “No medal can be the substitute of martyrs’ sacrifices. And no medal or a worldly thing can decrease the grief of their heirs. They are the people, due to whose sacrifices we have moved towards peace,” he said.

He said Pakistan was moving towards peace with each passing day and all this was due to the sacrifices of martyrs, who were the real heroes of Pakistan.

The Army chief urged that the sacrifices of the martyrs should never be forgotten. “Nations, who forget the sacrifices of their martyrs and their (martyrs’) heirs can longer exist,” he said.

He asked the young officers to always remember the brave officers, who sacrificed their lives for the country. “They are part of our history. We should never forget them and their families.”

The Army chief said whenever he goes outside, he is asked how Pakistan has managed to wipe out terrorists from its soil, while they were wreaking havoc across the world.

“I tell them that till the time the Pakistani nation will keep on producing such mothers, daughters and wives who are ready to sacrifice their sons, fathers and husbands for this country, no one can

defeat it.”

“I salute mothers, daughters, wives, and parents (of the martyrs),” he said.—APP