Pakistan firmly supports China on issues concerning China’s interests: Foreign Minister

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Tuesday met with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Beijing, vowing to promote bilateral ties to a new high.

Wang said building a community with a shared future for humanity conforms to the trend of the times, and Pakistan is China’s all-weather strategic cooperative partner.

China-Pakistan relations should take the lead in building a community with a shared future for humanity, he said, adding that China will continue to regard Pakistan as a priority in its neighboring diplomacy.

Asif said Pakistan is glad to see that China has made historic achievements under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Pakistan stands ready to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields and firmly supports China on issues concerning China’s core interests, Asif said.—NNI