Pakistan firmly stands by Kashmiri brethren in struggle for right to self determination: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has emphatically stated that Pakistan stands by Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He was addressing joint session of AJK Legislative Assembly and AJK Council in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the Indian occupation forces have been unleashing wave of terror on innocent Kashmiris for over seven decades, but failed to suppress their voice.

He said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and its solution lies in a plebiscite according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has asked the United Nations to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to assess the situation there.

He said Pakistan will observe solidarity day with Kashmir on Friday.

The Prime Minister was confident that the Kashmiri people will come out triumphant in their just struggle and India will have to bow down to the international laws one day.