Pakistan defeats terrorism with huge sacrifices: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan is the only country that has defeated terrorism with huge sacrifices.

He was talking to participants of 108th National Management Course from National School of Public Policy in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that countering terrorism is a continuous effort that involves addressing root causes and factors leading towards extremism.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed upon the need for capacity building by the provinces to address issues. He said CPEC offered a great opportunity and would prove to be a game changer for the development of Pakistan and the region.

He urged bureaucracy to adapt to new realities of the fast-changing specialized world for efficient state management and optimal decision making.

The Prime Minister said the complex issues of technical nature require specialized trainings and use of technology to address the existing challenges.

He said challenges of ensuring better service delivery and good governance have increased after devolution under the 18th Amendment. He said that the bureaucracy has to play a leading role in finding solution to these challenges especially at provincial level.