Pakistan condemns martyring young people by Indian forces in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the brutal and indiscriminate use of force by the Indian occupation forces martyring young people in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Foreign Office in a press release in Islamabad today said the incidents took place in Shopian and Anantnag.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Faisal expressing full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir urged the international community to take cognizance of the gross and systematic violations of fundamental human rights in IoK. The Spokesperson also called upon the world community to play rightful role in promoting just and lasting solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.

He said the mindless killing spree exposes ugly and inhuman face of the Indian state-terrorism against Kashmiris for decades.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said there are also reports of continuing brutal crackdown, especially the use of pellet guns on protestors and suspension of internet services in an attempt to subjugate and further repress innocent Kashmiris. The Spokesperson said that Pakistan has repeatedly pointed out that the Kashmiri youth is being deliberately and systematically targeted with a view to breaking the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said that such cowardly actions of the occupying forces only serve to fortify the resolve of the resilient Kashmiri people.

He said any amount of Indian propaganda to paint the legitimate and indigenous Kashmiri struggle as terrorism can never succeed in misleading the world.