Pakistan, China important strategic partners: Foreign Minister

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Pakistan and China are important strategic partners and their friendship is based on mutual respect and trust.

He was talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing on Monday. He conveyed message of goodwill to President Xi from people of Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan appreciates the Chinese President’s Belt and Road vision for peaceful and prosperous neighborhood.

He said the Belt and Road project has been welcomed at world level.

Khawaja Asif said CPEC is promoting the Belt and Road vision of the Chinese President.

On the occasion, the Chinese President lauded Pakistan’s role as member of SCO.