Pakistan believes in policy of peaceful co-existence with all neighbours

POLAND: Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan says Pakistan believes in the policy of peaceful co-existence with all its neighbours and strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He made these remarks during his interaction with his Polish counterpart and other dignitaries in Poland.

He pointed out that intelligence and information sharing by Pakistan has resulted in the aversion of a number of terrorist incidents across the world.

The Federal Minister highlighted that Pakistan is committed to create peace and stability in the region with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan and the whole region.

He also shared his concerns regarding India’s role in Afghanistan and frequent LoC violations by India.

During the visit an MoU on Defence Cooperation was signed between the two sides.

The MoU will help augment defence cooperation between the two sides who share a long history of defence cooperation which dates back to 1960s.

During his visit, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Polish defence industries and showed keen interest in their Technological expertise.