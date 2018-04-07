Pakistan, Afghanistan reaffirm resolve to build trust, confidence

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have reaffirmed their resolve to build trust and confidence between them by working closely for peace, prosperity and stability.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. They reiterated that terrorism is a common enemy and threat.

Both leaders agreed not to allow their soils to be used for anti-state activities against each other. They also agreed that peace, prosperity and stability of the two countries are interlinked.

They called on Taliban to respond positively to the peace offer and join the peace process without further delay. They agreed that there is no military solution to the ongoing Afghan conflict and that the political solution is the best way forward.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work together to address all bilateral issues and transit trade. They also expressed their firm resolve not to allow politics to affect their economic relationship which is important for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Abbasi agreed that Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity provides a useful framework for broad-based engagement on all issues of mutual interest and decided to operationalize the five working groups under APAPPS.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional connectivity and agreed to move forward on Chaman-Kandahar-Herat railway line, Peshawar-Kabul Motorway, and other connectivity projects which can help realize the tremendous potential of South and Central Asian Regions by providing shortest access through the sea ports of Gwadar and Karachi. They also emphasized early completion of TAPI and CASA-1000 projects.