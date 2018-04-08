Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to operationalize peace plan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to operationalize the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) Working Groups.

The understanding was reached during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Kabul.

It was agreed that Pakistan will support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation.

Both the countries will undertake effective actions against fugitives and the irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either of the two countries.

They will commit to deny use of their respective territory by any country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country.

A joint supervision, coordination and confirmation mechanism will be put in place through Liaison Officers for realization of the agreed actions.

Both sides will avoid territorial and aerial violations of each other’s territory and avoid public blame game and instead use the cooperation mechanisms under this action plan to respond to mutual issues of contention and concerns.

On April 04, PM Abbasi landed in Kabul on a day-long visit, where he was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at the presidential place.

He embarked on the visit to the Afghan capital at the invitation of Afghan President Muhammad Ashraf Ghani.

In March, the Afghan president during a meeting with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General (retd) Nasser Janjua had extended an official invitation to the premier to visit Afghanistan.—INP