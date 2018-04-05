‘Pak won war against terrorism, while rest of the world failed’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that Pakistan has won the war against terrorism while rest of the world failed.

“Pakistan is a leader in the war against terrorism. Tell me the name of another country which sent 20,000 soldiers to fight terrorists,” he remarked while addressing a closing ceremony of International Counter-Terrorism Forum here.

Abbasi said the Army Public School incident became a turning point and the entire nation resolved to develop a strategy to counter terrorism. “The nation stood united in the fight against terrorism.”

Radical actions were required to root out the menace of terrorism, he added.

We have countered extremism by developing a public stance on terrorism, he said.

Talking about Afghanistan, the premier said: “Nobody wants peace in Afghanistan more than us.” However, he remarked, that the way forward is through dialogue and not war.

“War will not deliver peace in Afghanistan. Peace will only come through dialogue.”— INP