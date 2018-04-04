Pak will send envoys to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan will send envoys to six important capitals to highlight Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to representatives of Hurriyet conference in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister assured that the government, the people and all political parties will continue to vigorously provide moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmir cause.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan has always supported the implementation of UNSC resolutions that call for granting right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that he himself has highlighted the Kashmir issue in all his meetings at the UN and the OIC.

He said he and his cabinet members are in Muzaffarabad today to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The representatives of APHC appreciated Pakistan’s quick response on recent Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. They said that diplomatic efforts need to be enhanced to sensitize the international community about the situation in occupied valley.