Pak support strengthened Saudi Arabia’s resolve to fight against terrorism: Gen Abdulelah

ISLAMABAD: Acting Secretary General of Islamic Military Alliance Lt Gen Abdulelah bin Usman Al Saleh says Pakistan support has strengthened Saudi Arabia’s resolve to fight against terrorism.

In an interview with APP, he said every citizen of Saudi Arabia has great respect for Pakistan’s political and moral support.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong bonds of bilateral friendship, love and common faith, and in the coming years these relations would be converted into new shapes in the fields of economic and military cooperation.

Usman Al Saleh said the whole world, especially Muslim countries are facing the challenges of terrorism and required comprehensive strategy to deal with it.

He said Pakistan was facing the challenge of terrorism for last several years, and the way the Pakistan government, armed forces and media tackled the menace is appreciable.

He said the Islamic Joint Military Alliance admired Pakistan government and armed forces’ strategy to eliminate terrorism.