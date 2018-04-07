Pak-Iran Defence Ministers discuss Afghanistan, Palestine and Occupied Kashmir issues

MOSCOW: Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan met Iranian Defence Minister Gen. Amir Hatami in delegation-level talks on the sidelines of the Moscow Security Conference in the Russian capital.

Both Ministers discussed better management of the border, sustainable peace in Afghanistan, violence perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine, Syria, and Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Ministers expressed a shared concern about presence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

Khurram Dastgir Khan observed that Pak-Iran relations have improved substantively since 2014, when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Teheran, followed by reciprocal visits in 2016 and 2017 by President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.