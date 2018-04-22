Pak eliminated all terrorist groups through comprehensive strategy

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi says Pakistan has eliminated all terrorist groups in the country through a comprehensive strategy.

Talking to a delegation of the US War College at Pakistan Mission to the UN, she said the strategy involved forceful law enforcement actions and targeted military operations as well as actions to counter violent extremism and its narrative.

Maleeha Lodhi said on the economic front, Pakistan has transitioned from a crisis to a stable economy which is now poised for rapid growth.