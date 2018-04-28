Pak DGMO takes up LoC ceasefire violations issue with Indian Counterpart

RAWALPINDI: Hotline contact was established between Pakistani and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) on April 27, a statement issued on Saturday by Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The DGMO Pakistan Army took up the issue of continuing surge in Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) by Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB), said the statement.

He also highlighted deliberate targeting of innocent civilians residing along the LoC and WB by Indian forces on false pretext of reaction against alleged cross LoC/WB infiltration.

During the current year, 219 innocent civilians including 112 women and children have become casualty (Shaheed/injured) due to Indian targeted CFVs.

The DGMO Pakistan said such unprofessional and unethical acts were provocative, detrimental to the peace, vitiate the situation along LoC and also contribute towards further escalation.

He further said instead of blame game Indian Security Forces need to look inwards.

The DGMO Pakistan emphasised that durable peace along LoC and WB was contingent upon practical manifestation. — APP