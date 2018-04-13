Pak-China enjoy strategic relations, Chinese Air Chief

Commander of People Liberation Air Force of China Dang Laihang says Pakistan and China are enjoying extremely good and friendly relations. Addressing the Passing Out Parade of GD Pilots at PAF Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur this morning, he said cooperation between the security forces of the two countries has strengthened and joint exercises and training have greatly contributed to further improving skills.

Chinese Air Chief congratulated the Passing out cadets. He said Pakistan and China established all weather friendship. Chinese Air Chief said “Tomorrow you have taken sacred duty of safeguarding the national sovereignty”. He said Army and Air forces of both countries enjoy strategic relations and we want to promote cooperation between two armed forces and air forces.

The Commander of People Liberation Air Force also gave awards to distinguished cadets.

Earlier, on his arrival at the academy, the Commander of Chinese Air Force was warmly received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Overall, 109 cadets, including two from Saudi Arabia, participated in the passing out parade.