Pak, Afghan agreed to take actions against fugitives: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to take strict actions against fugitives that are wanted by both the countries, foreign office Thursday said.

During his weekly media briefing via video call from China, foreign office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that in the course of Pakistan’s premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s recent visit to Afghanistan both the countries have agreed to operationalize the working groups under Afghanistan – Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

He said Pakistan has always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process which is also of utmost importance for the regional stability.

He said both the countries have also committed to deny use of their respective territory by any other country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country.

Replying to a question regarding US embassy’s vehicle being used in an accident in which a Pakistani citizen had lost his life, he said the matter is under investigation.

Dr Faisal said the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Pakistan last week to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Replying to another question he said Pakistan has never halted the dialogue process rather it has been stopped by the Indian attitude. “Pakistan is always ready to participate in bilateral dialogues at any forum including SAARC,”, he added.

He said Indian forces are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons along the Line of Control and the Working boundary. “In 2018 alone, the Indian forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations, resulting in the Shahadat of 21 innocent civilians, while injuring 90 others,” he informed.

“Silence of the Indian government and failure to acknowledge, let alone accept, the failure of the heinous Indian atrocities to suppress the valiant Kashmiris indicates its stark dissociation from reality”, Dr Faisal said.—APP