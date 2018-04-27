Over Rs30,734.498 mln allocated for 57 health projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated an amount of Rs30,734.498 million for completion of 20 on-going and 37 new projects in health sector under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP 2018-19).

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination will get net total of Rs25,034.498 million out of total amount as Rs5,700 million provincial share in Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) will be deducted at source from provincial transfers.

For completion of 37 new projects, an amount of Rs18,295.510 million has been allocated while Rs 12,438.988 million has been allocated for 20 on-going health projects. An amount of Rs7835 million has been allocated for EPI, Islamabad while Rs2,400 million has been allocated for Prime Minister National Health Program.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs575.717 million for program of Family Planning and Primary Health Care AJK. An amount of Rs324.003 million has been allocated for Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Program AJK while Rs283.467 million has been allocated for establishment of a current GMP compliant sera process laboratory, Biological Production Division, National Institute of Health. Similarly, an amount of Rs11,500 million has been allocated for special initiatives in health while Rs4000 million has been allocated for Prime Minister National Health Program Phase-II.