Opposition to protest during NA, Senate budget sessions today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have decided to lodge a strong protest in the National Assembly during the budget session today, Aaj News reported.

Newly appointed finance minister, Miftah Ismail, will present the over Rs5 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 at 4:30pm today.

Major political parties like PPP and PTI claimed that the current government is not just to present the budget for the whole year instead they should only present the budget for 4 months.

The government completes its tenure on May 31 after which elections are expected to be held in the last week of July.