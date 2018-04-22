One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

PESHAWAR: One security official was martyred, while three others were injured in an explosion in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan Agency Sunday morning.

According to government officials, officials from the Bomb Disposal Unit were targetted while disposing an explosive device. Subsequently, one was martyred while three others were injured.

The blast was followed by another a few hours later in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. However, no casualties were reported in the second explosion.

Security personnel injured in the first blast were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Bannu for treatment.

The explosion occurred when routine curfew was imposed in the area.

Although most of the areas in North Waziristan Agency have been cleared following military operations, explosions targetting security personnel are still happening.

In one of the recent incidents, two armed forces personnel were martyred in the agency.

Sources said a vehicle of the Pakistan Army was targeted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali Tehsil of the agency, resulting in the deaths of two army officials.—INP