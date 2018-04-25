Oil well fire in Indonesia, 10 dead, several injured

ACEH, Indonesia: Ten people lost their lives and dozens more sustained injuries after a fire at an illegal oil well in Aceh province of Indonesia.

Spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that the incident occurred in Pasir Putih village of Aceh Timur district in Aceh, the northern tip of Sumatra Island in western Indonesia, when a worker was carrying out welding on a pipe which will be put into the well.

The sparks ignited fire at three houses, the spokesman said. The number of the injured and evacuees is being assessed, he said.—INP