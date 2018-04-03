OIC urges India to allow access to fact-finding mission in IOK

JEDDAH: The General Secretary of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, has reiterated his call on India to allow access to the fact-finding mission of his Special Representative for Jammu and Kashmir and the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission to occupied Kashmir.

Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in a statement issued in Jeddah called upon the world community to play its rightful role for a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, OIC and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Dr Othaimeen also conveyed condolences to the families of the people recently killed by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.—INP