Not satisfied with performance of Balochistan govt: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Balochistan government due to lack of basic facilities in the province.

Hearing important cases in Supreme Court Quetta registry, CJP reprimanded health secretary and also asked where are Sanaullah Zehri and Abdul Malik.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Balochistan (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo appeared in SC Quetta registry in a case pertaining to the condition of hospitals and colleges in the province.

The court also expressed resentment over doctors’ strikes in different Balochistan hospitals and sought details of the budget reserved for health sector.

He further asked Chief Secretary to tell if he has any issue with federation so that it can be resolved for the improvement of the province.—NNI