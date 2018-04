Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail says the tax amnesty scheme has been announced to bring more people in tax ambit especially upper class of the country which was evading taxes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Economic Reforms Package will facilitate working middle class besides widening tax net in the country.

Miftah Ismail said non-taxpayers will not be allowed to purchase any plot in the country after July this year.