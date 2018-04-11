No contact with Imran Khan says Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and former federal interior minister Chaudhry Nisar on Wednesday categorically dismissed rumors pertaining to contacts with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Neither PTI nor Imran Khan had made any contact with me. I have been in party since 34 years”, asserted Nisar while adding, “Whether it is PML-N or PML-Sheen, both are acceptable to me”.

Nisar warned that if the process of negative messages from the party [PMLN] was not stopped, he would not remain silent anymore.

On a question about possible imprisonment of PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, Nisar responded that party would suffer irreparable damage in any such scenario.

Nisar revealed that Maryam Nawaz wasn’t framed in Dawn leaks anywhere.—NNI