No change in draft voters list after April 24: ECP

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission has clarified that no change would be made in the draft voters lists after April 24 displayed by Election Commission at the Display Centres across the country for general public.

The ECP in a statement issued Tuesday stated that people can check their family’s profile and other details.

Everyone can also submit Form-15 for registration of name, Form-16 for mistake in names and for deletion of names due to death or other reason.

People can submit Form-17 for objection of any name at ECP display centers.

The revising authorities of ECP would take the final decision. These all forms can be obtained from ECP display centers without any cost.

It is worth mentioning here that no change can be made after April 24, therefore, people are requested to visit these display centers for correction and verification of their votes.

The details of ECP display centers can be downloaded from ECP formal website www.ecp.gov.pk or contacted to District Election Commissioner and Agency Election Commissioner for more details.