No chance of corruption in our cases: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday dismissed chances of corruption in the ongoing cases against him and his family.

“Allegations of corruption of billions were levelled against me but nothing has been proven so far,” he said, while talking to media after hearing in the NAB court.

He said that whatever they had was bought from personal money and not from the national exchequer. He said that if there is no corruption, this series of vindictive cases need to stop.

Maryam Nawaz also said that there is no point in prolonging the cases any further after the testimony received. She said that the allegation of London flats being in her name was completely baseless.—INP