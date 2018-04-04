Nisar says national security advisor meeting with Indian HC ‘beyond comprehension’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that the recent meeting between National Security Advisor Lt General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was ‘beyond comprehension’ after the ongoing Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting between Lt General (Retd) Janjua and Bisaria was held on Tuesday.

Reacting to the meeting, Nisar said that the Pakistani government should consider the message such meetings would convey to the Kashmiri people.

He said when the Pakistani diplomats in India are facing harassment, here in Islamabad, people are calling for strengthening their friendships with the Indian diplomats.

He said the United Nations has taken notice of the ongoing crisis in Kashmir; Amnesty International has called the Indian security forces operations as an open state-sponsored terrorism.

“A perception is being created that Pakistan and India are coming closer,” he said. “The Kashmiris are being buried with Pakistani flags and here we are meeting with their killers as if everything is all well,” he added.—INP