Nisar announces to contest 2018 polls from three constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced to contest general elections 2018 from three constituencies.

He stated this while talking to a delegation comprising chairmen and vice chairmen of 27 union councils (UCs) of NA-59 who called on him here on Monday.

Chuadhry Nisar said he will contest 2018 general elections from National Assembly seat NA-59 and provincial assembly seats PP-10 and PP-14.

Decision regarding contesting from NA-63 will be made after consultation, he added.

It’s worth mentioning here that the announcement has been made before the PML-N awarded ticket to Ch Nisar.

The delegation lauded the services of the PML-N leader for people of his constituency and assured him of all sorts of cooperation during the upcoming election.

Nisar thanked the local bodies representatives for their support for him.—INP