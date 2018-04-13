Nawaz terms SC judgment expected and vengeful

LAHORE: PML (N) leader Nawaz Sharif has responded to the Supreme Court judgment by terming it as expected and vengeful.

Talking to workers at his residence in Jaati Umra, Nawaz Sharif said that no one can snatch people’s leadership from them.

“It is apparent that the target of all these judgments is my person,” he said.

He directed workers to show restraint and remain steadfast in face of injustice.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Nawaz Sharif and Jehangir Tareen disqualified for the life, under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution today.

Four members bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Sadiq Nisar, Justice Azmat Saeed Shaikh, Justice Umer Atta Bandiyal, Justice Aijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah announced the verdict.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had reserved the verdict while hearing several petitions to determine the time-period a lawmaker would remain disqualified for after being de-seated in violation of Article 62(1)(f) and other election laws.

During the hearing, the court had observed that the disqualification will continue for as long as the declaration [signed by electoral candidates declaring them honest] holds, adding that the 18th Amendment, passed in 2010, did not determine a time period for disqualification.

At an earlier hearing on February 8, the chief justice had also acknowledged the ambiguity of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. On February 6, Nawaz had informed the court that he would not be partaking in the proceedings after the bench had issued him notices.

The former premier had maintained that in his understanding “to take part in election process is a fundamental right and therefore no perpetual disqualification can be imposed on someone by interpreting Article 62 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”He had further said that “a time limit could have been provided by the Parliament but since it has not been done so, the issue of qualification under Article 62 is confined only to the election in question.”

“I being a strong proponent of democracy believe that it is the right of people of Pakistan to participate in the process of election and to reject or elect candidate(s) of their choice. They enjoy an inalienable right to elect their representatives through a true democratic process and not be given the list of selective people through the process of elimination.”—INP