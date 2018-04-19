Nawaz Sharif asks to pray for Begum Kulsoom’s good health

London: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that no political talks will be done and asked nation to pray for his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s well being.

Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz visited London on Wednesday night to see his ailing wife in the hospital.

He spent one and a half hour with his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

While speaking to media outside the hospital, he said, “I will not talk about political issues. People will know about the duration of my stay in London by tomorrow.”

After meeting with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted, ‘Meeting Ami after 5 months. 5 long months… she looks very weak and pale. May Allah bless her & all mothers with perfect health.’