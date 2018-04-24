Naval Chief discusses issues of mutual interest, defence ties with Iranian military leadership

TEHRAN: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to Iran to attend the 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) “Conclave of Chiefs 2018” being held from April 23-25, 2018 in Tehran held separate meetings with Commander Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Rear Admiral Ali Fidavi, Deputy Commander of Iran Army, Vice Admiral Habib Ullah Siyari and Commander of Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and discusses with them the matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties.

During the meeting of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi with Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were dilated upon. The Naval thanked Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi for inviting him to attend 6th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, “Conclave of Chiefs 2018”.

Both dignitaries also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both navies in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise. Commander of Iranian Navy acknowledged the need and significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Iranian Navy.

During the meetings of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi with Commander Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Rear Admiral Ali Fidavi and Deputy Commander of Iran Army, Vice Admiral Habib Ullah Siyari, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

The Iranian dignitaries acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, based on historical ties and highly appreciated the role and contribution of Pakistan for maintaining peace and stability in the maritime domain.

The dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and Iran in general and defence related avenues in particular.—INP