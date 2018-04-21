Nation observes Allama Iqbal’s 80th death anniversary

The 80th death anniversary of national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed on Saturday (April 21).

Allama Iqbal through his revolutionary thinking had given the Muslims of the Sub-Continent the concept of a separate state where they can live in accordance with their religion and customs.

In his message on this occasion, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan can achieve a clear distinction in political, economic, social and religious spheres by following the thought and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in true spirit.