Nation, forces united to eliminate terrorism: COAS

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said that the nation and armed forces are united in one objective, which is eliminating terrorism.

The COAS was addressing a passing-out parade of 137th PMA Long Course, 8th Mujahid Course and 56th Integrated Course held at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

General Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion, where he reviewed the parade and gave awards to top cadets.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, large number of senior serving and retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.

In his address, the army chief said that the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is not merely an operation, but an ideology.

“Pakistan has totally rejected extremism and terrorism. We also refuse to be pulled asunder on issues of sect, ethnicity, caste or creed. The diversity of Pakistan is our strength. The very resilience of Pakistan comes, not just from our military capacity, but from the synergetic mix of a people who have come together, willingly towards a single purpose.