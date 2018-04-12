Name of caretaker PM will be finalized till May 15: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah said on Thursday that during the meeting between him and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi it has been agreed to appoint a reputable person as caretaker premier.

Talking to a private TV channel, Shah told that ex-CJ Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is also among their candidate but is not a priority.

He said that the name of former Chief Justice was given by Chief Election Commission but he refused.

Any retired General, bureaucrat, retired judge or politician can be considered for the post, added the opposition leader.

“In the meeting with the PM, we agreed to finalise the name of caretaker premier till May 15,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the meeting between PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khurshid Shah to discuss the candidates for caretaker PM was held on Wednesday in Islamabad.—INP