NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority has issued a new fee structure for making identity cards.

According to the notification, a new Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) would cost Rs1,150 for urgent issuance, while the executive one would be for Rs2,150. The CNIC would be modified for Rs400, issued on urgent basis for Rs1,150 and the executive one would cost Rs2,150.

A new smart NIC would cost citizens Rs750, urgent one would be for Rs1,500 and the executive NIC would cost Rs2,500.

NADRA has also issued a new fee structure for making National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). As per the list, a new NICOP would cost Rs4,250, issuance on urgent basis would be for Rs6,350, while the executive one would be for Rs8,450.

The following lists state fee details of CNICs, SNICs, NICOP and SNICOP.—INP