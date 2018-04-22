NAB references: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to appear before court tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Sunday arrived at the Heathrow Airport [UK] and will arrive in the wee hours to attend hearing of graft references in the accountability court (AC).

The news was shared by Maryam Nawaz on popular micro-blogging website Twitter.

Earlier, AC had dismissed pleas of Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif seeking immunity from hearing. It is worth here to mention that Kulsoom Nawaz—better half of Nawaz Sharif—is receiving treatment in London.

National Accountability Bureau had filed three graft references against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (rtd) Safdar on orders of Supreme Court.—NNI