NAB opens another inquiry against Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Further tightening noose around Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated probe into three allegations against the minister.

According to a statement of the anti-graft watchdog, Saad Rafique leased out the railways land in violation of regulations.

The federal minister is also accused of misusing government funds in purchasing railway engines and violation of regulations for renovation of railway lines.

On the other hand, the anti-graft agency would also initiate investigation against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and Secretaty pertaining to illegal appointments.—NNI