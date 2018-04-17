NAB initiates probe against Tariq Fazal Chaudhry over alleged corruption

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday initiated investigation against Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry over corruption in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has tightened noose against eighth minister of the incumbent government.

Sources said that NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal took notice of alleged corruption in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and ordered NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi to probe into the complaints.

It is pertinent here to mention that the anti-graft agency had already initiated investigation against seven ministers of the federal government.—NNI