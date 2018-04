Accountability Court Islamabad has resumed hearing of NAB’s reference regarding Avenfield properties against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the case.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are present in the court room.

Counsel of Sharif family Khawaja Haris is cross examining the head of Joint Investigation Team, Wajid Zia.

Earlier, the Accountability Court also resumed hearing of NAB’s supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar.