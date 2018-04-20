NAB approves inquiry into Musharraf’s disproportionate assets

ISLAMABAD: The national accountability bureau (NAB) on Friday approved an inquiry into the alleged disproportionate assets of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Inquiries were approved against former president Musharraf, Akram Durrani, Abdul Aleem Khan, Moonis Elahi and others, according to a declaration issued by the country’s top anti-graft body.

Besides, the NAB also approved an inquiry against PHA Foundation managing director.

Housing Minister Akram Durrani and others are accused of allotting plots, which were reserved to build mosques in Islamabad, to blue-eyed people.

Another inquiry against Bank of Punjab president and others was approved for allegedly changing prices of shares.

The bureau also approved an inquiry against C&W Chief Mechanical Engineer Adnan Shafi and others. They are accused of purchasing 1,405 hooper wagons to transfer coal.

An inquiry against Jahangir Siddiquir was also approved.—NNI