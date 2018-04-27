Must try this new mango recipe this summer

Mango Brownie and Cheese cake
Ingredient
For base
100gms – Brownie
For cheesecake mix
250gms – Cream Cheese
10gms – Cornflour
25ml – Cream
150gms – Eggs
100gm – Sugar
50gms – Mango pulp
Method
Mix cream cheese, corn flour, cream, egg and sugar together and make a mixture of cheese cake.
Pour the cheese cake mixture over a slice of brownie. Place the mango chunks over the cheese cake mixture. Then bake it using a water-bath until done.
Chill and add a layer of glace, cut it into triangle and garnish with cherries.
Source: Deccanchronicle