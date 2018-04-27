Must try this new mango recipe this summer

Mango Brownie and Cheese cake

Ingredient

For base

100gms – Brownie

For cheesecake mix

250gms – Cream Cheese

10gms – Cornflour

25ml – Cream

150gms – Eggs

100gm – Sugar

50gms – Mango pulp

Method

Mix cream cheese, corn flour, cream, egg and sugar together and make a mixture of cheese cake.

Pour the cheese cake mixture over a slice of brownie. Place the mango chunks over the cheese cake mixture. Then bake it using a water-bath until done.

Chill and add a layer of glace, cut it into triangle and garnish with cherries.

Source: Deccanchronicle