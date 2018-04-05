Multi-millionaire laid to rest in lavish way

Web Desk: A 33-years-old multi-millionaire, Sheron Sukhedo was laid to rest in a gold casket, wearing $100,000 worth of jewellery and also doused in Moet champagne.

Sukhedo was shot in a drive-by outside his wife’s parents home in Trinidad and Tobago last week. His casket was adorned with gold pendants while his body was covered in all his jewellery and a pair Timberland boots.

His body was escorted from his funeral service to the crematorium in a $150,000 Bentley. It is believed that his jewellery has been removed before he was cremated.

Police is probing the case to find any possible family connection to Sukhedo’s death.

Source: Metro.co.uk