LAHORE: A mild earthquake shook Lahore and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

According to media reports, the jolts were felt in Lahore, Mureedke, Shahdara and Nankana Sahib.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property and the epicenter of the quake is also still unknown.

According to Pakistan metrological Department, the intensity of the quake was measured at 3.53 on the Richter scale.— INP