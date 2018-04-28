Miftah plans to contest election from Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is planning to contest in upcoming general election from Karachi.

Addressing the post budget press conference on Saturday, Ismail said, “I was planning to contest the upcoming general election from NA-252 in Karachi, but after delimitation of constituencies Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recommended me to contest from both NA-243 and NA-244 seats.”

Ismail expressed the confidence that he would win the elections. “The PML-N government has announced a lucrative package for Karachi in the federal budget, which the MQM could not announce in 25 years,” he said.

The minister said the federal government had also provided funds for the green buses to facilitate the masses in the port city.— NNI