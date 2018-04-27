Miftah Ismail sworn in as the new finance minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Miftah Ismail, the prime minister’s adviser on finance who was appointed as the new federal minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs yesterday took oath today at the president house, Aaj News reported.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Ismail on Friday during a ceremony at the Presidency. Cabinet members, party workers and senior officials were present during the ceremony.

Ismail’s appointment was recommended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and approved by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Following his promotion to the finance ministry, Ismail vacate his advisory role to the PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Ismail will be presenting the federal government’s last budget of its tenure in the National Assembly today.

In December last year, the federal government had appointed Ismail as the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs with the status of federal minister.