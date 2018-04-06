Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mawra Hocane trolled for supporting Salman Khan

Mawra Hocane trolled for supporting Salman Khan



Web Desk: Salman Khan was convicted on Thursday due to killing two rare blackbucks. Many celebrities and fans opened up in the favor of the actor.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane also used Twitter to expressed her support, she quoted, “In a world with no ‘NO’ human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights.”

 

Soon after her tweet surfaced the social media, she was bashed by the twitter users. Have a look how people responded.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Are u out of ur mind?<br>The same man has been involved in hit &amp; run incident that resulted in death &amp; he has also beaten up a woman &amp; threatened female journos. <br>He isnt our saving grace, he is an example of everything that’s wrong with today’s society.</p>&mdash; Od (@odshek) <a href=”https://twitter.com/odshek/status/981883528500703232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 5, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Humaima Malick also tweeted to support Salman Khan, with posting a photo with him, she quoted, “I have witnessed the religion that he belongs to which is called humanity. Today is a sad day @BeingSalmanKhan you are a bigger person than all of us. Respects for you always and forever. Salute.”

