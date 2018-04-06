Mawra Hocane trolled for supporting Salman Khan

Web Desk: Salman Khan was convicted on Thursday due to killing two rare blackbucks. Many celebrities and fans opened up in the favor of the actor.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane also used Twitter to expressed her support, she quoted, “In a world with no ‘NO’ human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights.”

In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace! #SalmanKhanVerdict — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) April 5, 2018

Soon after her tweet surfaced the social media, she was bashed by the twitter users. Have a look how people responded.

Are u out of ur mind?
The same man has been involved in hit & run incident that resulted in death & he has also beaten up a woman & threatened female journos. 
He isnt our saving grace, he is an example of everything that's wrong with today's society.
— Od (@odshek) April 5, 2018

Ironic that Pakistani artists & former cricket stars are sending out sympathies for #SalmanKhan on his unlawful act.👎However not standing against terror supporting Indians who are attacking #ShahidAfridi personally for raising voice for innocent Kashmiris.🇵🇰 #AfridiWithKashmir — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 5, 2018

Yes… Because killing that animal was a criminal offense… Also, this great human being bought his freedom after killing an innocent human being in a hit and run case…. — Arsalan Ahmed (@arsalanahmedk) April 5, 2018

I hope you realise that he also killed innocent humans under the influence of alcohol years back and didn’t serve prison time. I’m sure they also had humans rights or do your human rights only apply to the rich and elite? — lai (@abialisabba) April 5, 2018

Since when is a guy who is violent against women, involved in a hit and run and has made a negative impact on the environment by committing such an act a saving Grace?!I value the lives of the poor animals and people whose lives have been destroyed than that of such a low life 🙄 — tanya (@tanya_rayax) April 5, 2018

Humaima Malick also tweeted to support Salman Khan, with posting a photo with him, she quoted, “I have witnessed the religion that he belongs to which is called humanity. Today is a sad day @BeingSalmanKhan you are a bigger person than all of us. Respects for you always and forever. Salute.”