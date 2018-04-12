Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer cross-examines JIT head in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar on Thursday appeared in accountability court in Avenfield reference.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez is cross-examining the statement of head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia.

JIT head told the court that Maryam and Safdar’s signatures were present on the trust deed of Nelson and Nescol companies and that no witness had termed the trust deed as fake.

Lawyer further asked when the JIT summoned Maryam Nawaz over which, Wajid Zia said that she was directed to appear on June 25, 27 along with all the relevant data.

Responding to a question, Wajid Zia said that forensic report of Robert Redley was not received until June 25.

Meanwhile, harsh words were also exchange between Amjad Pervez and NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi.

Earlier, defence lawyer Khawaja Haris had completed cross-examination of Wajid Zia.

Khawaja Haris asked Zia whether Nawaz Sharif was possessing shares of offshore companies over which, Zia said that JIT didn’t find any of such evidence. He said that the ex-premier neither had shares nor certificates of Nelson and Nescol company.

Responding to a question, Zia said that he got to know about the relationship of JIT member Bilal Rasool with Mian Azhar but he didn’t know that his wife contested elections from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

SC disqualified Sharif from office in July over unreported sources of annual income of about $10,000, a salary the former premier denies ever receiving. The high court also ordered the NAB to investigate and conduct a trial into the Sharif family’s wider finances, including the London properties.

Sharif was also ousted from the presidency of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which elected close ally Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister after Sharif was disqualified.—INP